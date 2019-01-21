Number of migratory birds visiting Andhra on the decline: Birdwatchers 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Number of migratory birds, including flamingos, visiting Nellapattu Bird Sanctuary and other areas of Nellore district, where three-day Flamingo Festival commenced on Sunday, was observed to have decreased compared to the previous year.

As against 26,535 birds last year, only about 10,114 migratory birds were spotted in Nellapattu and its surroundings this year. Lack of water due to deficit rainfall (64 per cent) is said to be the main reason.

The rains that lashed the region in December have somewhat improved the situation. Otherwise, the number would have been much less, observe birdwatchers.

“There is a decrease in number of migratory species of birds visiting the Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary for the last five years. Anywhere between 120 and 190 species of birds visited Nelapattu in the winter of 2001 as per official records. But in the last 17 years, the number is on the decline and it could be attributed to climatic change. Between 2013 and 2015, the number of bird species migrating to Nellore district during winter decreased to around 40 and now it is further decreasing,” explained Mallikarjuna, a member of Pulicat Lake Bird Lovers’ Society in Sullurpet.

There is no sufficient water for the birds to hunt and breed in the Pulicat lake and Nellapattu and other water bodies in the district.

According to experts, the concentration of the flamingos depends on water-levels along with the presence of high algal, fish and benthic diversity. (The groups of organisms, which live in or near the aquatic region are known as benthos or benthic zone). Biodiversity is now commonly defined as the variety of life in genes, species and habitats.

Bird watchers say that a group of birds, which visited the place in the early days of winter in October, went back much earlier than expected due to lack of water. However, for other groups of birds, which visited the area in November, the situation in the district was comparatively different.

With some rainfall, the water level in water bodies, including Pulicat lake, has improved. The Forest department officials, who were worried in October, heaved a sigh of relief after the situation has improved in later months of winter. They expect the Flamingo Festival will be a huge success.