PM Modi’s remarks show his fear, says Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Yanamala held BJP responsible for the people losing faith in banking system post  demonetisation.

Published: 21st January 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday took objection to the comments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he was making such remarks out fear, after seeing the success of Kolkata rally. 

In a press release, Yanamala found fault with the Prime Minister for terming leaders of 22 opposition parties ‘looters’. He said it shows that he was shaken by the success of the anti-BJP rally in Kolkata. He demanded to know if leaders of the opposition parties are looters, what should Narendra Modi be called, as he has “looted” Rs 43,000 crore of public money. “Is he not responsible for the mounting NPAs of the banks? Is it not a fact that Vijay Mallya left the country after informing Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley?” he questioned. 

He said the credit of misleading the Supreme Court over the Rafale deal goes to the Prime Minister. People are not ready to believe his claims the warplanes in the new deal cost only 14 per cent more when the fact was that they cost 41 per cent more than the original price. Yanamala held BJP responsible for the people losing faith in banking system post demonetisation.

