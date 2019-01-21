Home States Andhra Pradesh

Soft drink leaves four kids ill

Published: 21st January 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A 5-year-old girl is battling for her life at SVR Ruia Hospital, where she was admitted along with three other children on Sunday, when they started vomiting after consuming leftover soft drink at a construction site in BN Kandriga mandal. 

According to police, Aswini, along with Lakshmi (3), Ammulu (3) and Praveen (6), was playing at the construction site at Alathur village. They found a bottle containing leftover soft drink and consumed it. Within a few minutes, they started vomiting and two of them fainted. The bottle was seized. A case was registered.

