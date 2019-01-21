Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman robbed at knife-point in Guntur

A middle-aged woman was robbed at knife-point in Vemuluripadu village of Guntur district on early Sunday. 

Published: 21st January 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A middle-aged woman was robbed at knife-point in Vemuluripadu village of Guntur district on early Sunday. 

According to Phirangipuram police, victim, identified as T Sivakumari, 45, resides alone in her home. She was approached by a village resident, who attacked her with an iron rod, tied her to a chair and decamped with gold jewellery, the police added.

The incident took place when the victim was cleaning her house.
When she opened the door as she heard someone knocking it, the miscreant, identified as Babu (28), barged into the house and attacked her with an iron rod injuring her on the head and nose. 
Later, Babu tied her to a chair with her saree and escaped with gold jewellery. 

Upon hearing her screams for help, neighbours reached the spot and rescued her. 
Later, she filed a complaint with the police. A case was filed against the accused. A manhunt was initiated to nab him. Meanwhile, the victim was admitted to Guntur government general hospital. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Knife-Point Vemuluripadu village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp