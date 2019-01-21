Woman robbed at knife-point in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A middle-aged woman was robbed at knife-point in Vemuluripadu village of Guntur district on early Sunday.

According to Phirangipuram police, victim, identified as T Sivakumari, 45, resides alone in her home. She was approached by a village resident, who attacked her with an iron rod, tied her to a chair and decamped with gold jewellery, the police added.

The incident took place when the victim was cleaning her house.

When she opened the door as she heard someone knocking it, the miscreant, identified as Babu (28), barged into the house and attacked her with an iron rod injuring her on the head and nose.

Later, Babu tied her to a chair with her saree and escaped with gold jewellery.

Upon hearing her screams for help, neighbours reached the spot and rescued her.

Later, she filed a complaint with the police. A case was filed against the accused. A manhunt was initiated to nab him. Meanwhile, the victim was admitted to Guntur government general hospital.

