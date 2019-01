By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : The police conducted the 15-day special drive and registered cases against 14,086 persons for violating traffic rules. The police also gave counselling to 16,151 persons.

SP GVG Ashok Kumar said that during the special drive, police registered cases against 878 vehicle users for drunk driving, 7,600 cases for not wearing helmets, 70 cases for talking on mobile phone while driving and 78 cases for violating one-way traffic rule.