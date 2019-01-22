5 per cent quota for Kapus in 10 per cent economically weaker sections reservation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of elections, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu turned his focus on implementation of welfare measures, as part of a two-pronged strategy – highlighting his government’s achievements and Central government’s alleged non-cooperation. In a bid to woo Kapus, farmers, women, employees and other sections of society, the State Cabinet at a marathon 8 hour meeting on Monday evening, took a slew of decisions.

The most controversial decision is the Cabinet move to divide the 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) equally between Kapus and other forward castes. Though the Centre through a constitutional amendment brought 10 per cent quota for EBCs, it did not bring in caste factor into the same. The State government’s move to reserve 5 per cent of it to Kapus may open a pandora’s box and may not stand legal scrutiny.

When contacted, I & PR Minister Kalava Srinivasulu said, “Though the 10 per cent quota for EWS was approved by the President, the guidelines for its implementation are yet to be issued. Since Kapus are also economically backward, we don’t find any problem in reserving 5 per cent of the quota for them. However, it will be further deliberated during the ensuing Assembly session.”

The other major decisions include farmer investment policy for benefiting both farmers and tenant farmers, allocation of `250 crore for payment to AgriGold depositors, doubling the social security pensions (NTR Bharosa), life tax waiver for autos and tractors, clearance of one of the two DA dues to government employees, payment of revised time scale 2015 from April, funds for houses to the poor constructed without permission since 2014 and two new housing policies.

State Cabinet to amend rules for dot lands

The Cabinet in-principal approved the farmer investment policy though quantum of amount, guidelines and name of the policy are yet to be decided. It was proposed to implement it from Kharif season.

Briefing the media about the Cabinet decisions, Srinivasulu explained that as promised social security pensions would be doubled with effect from January. As many as 54.61 lakh pensioners in the State stand to benefit from the decision.

Waiver of life tax for autos and tractors will benefit as many as 9.79 lakh people, including farmers and auto workers. It will put an additional financial burden of Rs 66.5 crore on the State exchequer and result in a loss of Rs 54 crore revenue for the transport department from next fiscal. There are 5.66 lakh passenger autos, 1.82 lakh tractors, 1.45 lakh tractors with trolleys, 86,000 goods transport autos in the State.

The minister said emphasis was laid on the welfare of employees and contract workers. As per the demand of employees, one of the two pending DAs will be cleared, which will cost Rs 513.13 crore. “The Finance Department will work out guidelines for payment of DA in phased manner after holding talks with the employee unions,” he said.

Another key decision taken was payment of minimum time scale as per the revised pay scale 2015 to contract employees from April 1. Maternity leave of 180 days for women contract employees, retirement age extended to 60 from 58 years and payment for 12 months instead of the present 10 months.

The State Cabinet also decided to amend rules with regard to dot lands. Henceforth, RDOs are empowered to settle the claims instead of joint collectors. Several decisions pertaining to housing schemes were also taken. It was decided to pay Rs 60,000 per house for the houses constructed to the poor sans permission since 2014, which includes Rs 15,000 for the toilet. It will cost the government `756 crore. There are 1,26,097 such houses in the State.

It was also decided to pay Rs 10,000 per house for the houses constructed under various housing schemes between 1996 and 2004. Two housing policies - General housing and capital housing encouragement policies — will be formulated. Health policy for handloom weavers with `10 crore budget, nine new registrar posts for AP High Court, promotions for Armed Reserve constables and head constables were the other decisions taken by the State Cabinet



Key Cabinet decisions

Life tax waiver for autos and tractors

Clearance of one of the two DA dues to govt employees

`250 cr to bail out AgriGold scam victims

Farmer investment policy on cards

Two housing policies

Health policy for handloom weavers