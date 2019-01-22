Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra to divide 10 per cent upper caste quota between Kapus, other forward castes

The cabinet also approved the decision of doubling the welfare pensions given under the NTR Bharosa Scheme. 

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 01:18 PM

By ANI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh cabinet has decided to cater 5 per cent reservation each for Kapu community and the economically backward classes (EBCs) among the forward castes.

The cabinet approved the decision of doubling the welfare pensions given under the NTR Bharosa Scheme. Pensions of Rs 1000 and Rs 1500 are doubled to Rs 2000 and Rs 3000 respectively. It is believed that 54.61 lakh pensioners will be benefited with this decision.

The Cabinet cleared a proposal to release one instalment of DA to the government employees as against two pending DAs, and to empower the RDOs to verify the issues related to the settlement of dotted lands. The government will discuss with employee unions for payment of dues in instalments.

The cabinet decided to give exemption of life tax for autos and quarterly tax for tractors. It has also approved the proposal of motor vehicle tax arrears. In total 9.79 lakh vehicle owners will be benefited to the extent of Rs 66.50 crores.

The cabinet has decided to provide aid for 1,26,097 houses built without approval since June 2014. Beneficiaries will be given Rs 60,000 each, including Rs 15,000 for building a toilet at their home. This will cost Rs 756 crores to the exchequer.

The cabinet further approved the proposal of providing Rs 10,000 to houses constructed during 1996-2004 in urban areas. Andhra Pradesh Housing Board (APHB) will be given Rs 20 crores for 20,000 units as one time grant.

Medical insurance scheme for handloom labour will be reintroduced with Rs 10 crores budget. Each family will be provided insurance worth Rs 20,000. Insurance companies will be called through e-tenders.

Five sugar factories are given tax exemption to the tune of Rs 47.54 crores.

The cabinet decided to allot Rs 50 crores for construction of Samata Sphoorti Vanam as announced in Babu Jagjivan Ram birth anniversary celebrations. 

Andhra Pradesh Kapu community reservation

