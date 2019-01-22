Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra University to issue certificates with QR code

To keep a check on duplication of certificates and avoid delay in issuing marks memo, Andhra University is introducing QR code system.

Published: 22nd January 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  To keep a check on duplication of certificates and avoid delay in issuing marks memo, Andhra University is introducing QR code system. The certificates will be issued under the new system in another month. After printing the certificates in a secured block in the examination building, those will be issued without any delay.

After introducing the QR code, marks sheet of each student will be issued with the code, which cannot be duplicated. The consolidated marks memo and original degree will also be waterproof and will last for a long time without any damage to the sheet. While the printing of certificates was previously done by a Guntur-based printing press, which used to print after the marks were sent online and the printed copies of the certificates were sent after two to three months. There were also complaints from the students about mistakes in the original certificate and more time passed before the new certificates could be issued after incorporating the corrections. 

To avoid such problems, now the certificates will be printed on the campus so that there would be no delay in issuing those. Once the contract with the Guntur printing press ends, the AU  will tie up with another printer, who will print on the campus in the examination block.”With around 40,000  certificates issued yearly, we will be having a specially secured block in the examination building, where the processing and printing of the certificates will take place.

There  will be 13 security features with QR code which cannot be duplicated. Even the students will not know the code and it cannot be read to duplicate,” said Andhra University vice-chancellor G  Nageswara Rao.

 With two highly equipped machines used for printing the original degree and consolidated marks memos (CMM), the room will be under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and special ID cards are needed for entry. This place will be directly under the surveillance of the V-C’s chamber. The certificates with QR code will also have the candidate’s photo, Aadhaar and phone number. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra University CCTV cameras QR code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp