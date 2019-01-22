Andhra University to issue certificates with QR code

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: To keep a check on duplication of certificates and avoid delay in issuing marks memo, Andhra University is introducing QR code system. The certificates will be issued under the new system in another month. After printing the certificates in a secured block in the examination building, those will be issued without any delay.

After introducing the QR code, marks sheet of each student will be issued with the code, which cannot be duplicated. The consolidated marks memo and original degree will also be waterproof and will last for a long time without any damage to the sheet. While the printing of certificates was previously done by a Guntur-based printing press, which used to print after the marks were sent online and the printed copies of the certificates were sent after two to three months. There were also complaints from the students about mistakes in the original certificate and more time passed before the new certificates could be issued after incorporating the corrections.

To avoid such problems, now the certificates will be printed on the campus so that there would be no delay in issuing those. Once the contract with the Guntur printing press ends, the AU will tie up with another printer, who will print on the campus in the examination block.”With around 40,000 certificates issued yearly, we will be having a specially secured block in the examination building, where the processing and printing of the certificates will take place.

There will be 13 security features with QR code which cannot be duplicated. Even the students will not know the code and it cannot be read to duplicate,” said Andhra University vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao.

With two highly equipped machines used for printing the original degree and consolidated marks memos (CMM), the room will be under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and special ID cards are needed for entry. This place will be directly under the surveillance of the V-C’s chamber. The certificates with QR code will also have the candidate’s photo, Aadhaar and phone number.