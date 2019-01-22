CM Chandrababu Naidu reminds Gadkari of his promise during last visit, seeks fund release

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a two-page letter to Union Minister for Water Resources Nitin Gadkari on Monday to remind him about the promise made by him during his visit to Polavaram project in July 2018 over timely release of funds to complete the project by February 2019.

He urged the Union minister to expedite approval of revised cost estimates and arrange the immediate release of funds for reimbursement of balance expenditure of Rs 3,722.04 crore. In the letter, Naidu explained that Polavaram project is being constructed at a brisk pace and every effort is being made to complete it as per schedule. He informed 64.31 per cent of the project was completed till date with an expenditure of Rs 15,585.17 crore.

The expenditure incurred on the project after it was declared as a national project is Rs 10,459.30 crore, of which Rs 6,727.26 crore has been reimbursed by the Centre as on June 11, 2018. “The government with difficulty is providing required funds from its meagre resources to the project for releasing essential payments so that the progress of the ongoing works is not hampered. This is affecting the implementation of other flagship programmes of the State,” he wrote.

He informed Gadkari that the project’s revised cost estimate (RCE) was submitted to the Central Water Commission (CWC) for scrutiny on August 16, 2017. The replies to all the observations of the CWC were submitted, and it is still under its consideration, he pointed out.

“The reimbursement of expenditure on the project is linked to the sanction of RCE by the Union Minister of Water Resources. Any further delay in sanction of RCE of the project, will delay the reimbursement of expenditure by the Centre which, in turn, will affect the present pace of works, including Land Acquisition and R&R works,” he said, while reminding that the project has been declared a national project in the AP Reorganisation Act and the Centre is duty bound to fund the entire project cost, including Land Acquisition and R&R. Stating that his government is leaving no stone unturned to expedite the works of the project and the efforts got recognised in the form of the award — ‘Best Implemented Water Resources Project’ in the country.