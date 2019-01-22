Girl student ‘sexually harassed’ by school principal

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A girl student of a private school at Inkollu of Prakasam district was allegedly sexually harassed by the principal of the institution. The issue came to light on Monday after the school reopened after Pongal vacation. According to the local police, the Class 10 student of MRR Prakasam High School complained to her parents when she went home for the holidays that principal B Veeraiah had harassed her.

On Sunday night, the victim’s parents also lodged a complaint against the accused at Inkollu police station.

On Monday, they met the school authorities and demanded immediate action against Veeraiah.

Then, Circle Inspector M Seshagiri Rao and Sub Inspector V Rambabu visited the school and recorded statements of the girl and her father under the presence of district women protection cell officers and ICDS officials. Following the complaint, a case was registered.