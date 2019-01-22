Jagan assets case: HC quashes ED cases against Acharya, Adityanath

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge relief to IAS officers Adityanath Das and BP Acharya, the Telangana High Court on Monday delivered a significant judgment by dismissing the cases registered against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy disproportionate assets case. The court made it clear that prior permission (sanction for prosecution) from the government was must to prosecute IAS officers.

Finding fault with the Special ED Court in taking up the case filed by the ED without prior permission from the government, the High Court directed the special court to return the case. The High Court, however, granted opportunity to the ED officials to register the case again after taking permission from the government. Contending that the order might impact other ED cases across the country, the investigation agency counsel urged the court to stay the implementation of the ruling for eight weeks so that it could move the Supreme Court on the issue.

Considering the plea, the HC gave four weeks to the ED to approach the apex court. Justice B Siva Sankara Rao was passing this order on petitions filed separately by Adityanath Das and Acharya, both were accused in the cases of land allotments to Hetero and Arabindo and water allocation to India Cements in the Jagan’s assets case. Both the bureaucrats challenged the decision of the trial court to hear the case without prior permission for prosecution of the two by the ED.

During the course of hearing earlier, the petitioners’ counsels contended that prior permission was mandatory as per Section 197 CrPC. Prosecution of the bureaucrats without government’s permission would have rendered the trial invalid, they said. The government rejected permission in the cases registered by the CBI, and the same would be applicable in the present cases also, they contended.

On the other hand, the ED counsel submitted that there was no need to take prior permission for prosecution in the cases registered by the ED. As the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was special, there was no need for prior permission to prosecute the government officials in these cases, he argued.

After hearing both sides, the judge dismissed the cases registered by the ED against Adityanath Das and BP Acharya.

