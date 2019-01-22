Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rampant smuggling of PDS rice from Andhra to Odisha continues

They procure PDS rice at Rs 20 a kg and sell the same in Odisha at Rs 30 and even more sometimes.

Published: 22nd January 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

rice

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Illegal transportation of ration rice has been taking place in a big way in the Andhra-Odisha border areas, particularly from Ichchapuram. Since there is a huge demand for short grain rice in Odisha, several street vendors have been shipping the PDS rice to Odisha by private buses and even by trains. 

They procure PDS rice at Rs 20 a kg and sell the same in Odisha at Rs 30 and even more sometimes. Each street vendor sells not less than 100 to 150 kg daily in Odisha. A female vendor from Ichchapruam said that they had been paying bribes to the railway officials at the station, as well as in the trains too, for shipping the PDS rice. They ship the rice to Berhampur, Chatrapur, Khurda and other major towns of Odisha. Surprisingly, almost all the street vendors, who transport PDS rice to Odisha are women.

Despite the practice going on for the past few years, neither revenue nor other officials concerned have made any effort to stop the illegal trade. A female street vendor from Ichchapuram, on condition of anonymity, said that she sold not less than 100 to 150 kg of PDS rice daily in several Odisha villages. She also said that she had been purchasing the ration rice at Rs 20 a kg, by visiting various households of several villages in and around Ichchapuram mandal. 

When contacted, Ichchapuram deputy tahasildar Ganapathi admitted that the illegal transportation of PDS rice had been taking place for the past many days. He also said that vendors and their associates had attacked the officials once earlier, when they did try to stop the illegal transportation.

