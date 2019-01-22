Home States Andhra Pradesh

Retired bureaucrat wins gold in Mumbai marathon

The Mumbai Marathon, considered to be the largest in Asia was held on Sunday. 

Elite athletes participate in the Mumbai Marathon 2019 in Mumbai Sunday Jan. 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Age is no bar if one wants to not just stay fit but also win a gold medal in a marathon, shows retired bureaucrat and former Special Chief Secretary of Social Welfare and Agriculture in Andhra Pradesh government, Rachel Chatterjee. Chatterjee won a gold medal for the fifth time in the Mumbai Marathon 2019 in 65-69 years age category. She clocked the distance of 42.195km in four hours and 45 minutes.

The Mumbai Marathon, considered to be the largest in Asia was held on Sunday. It is also one of the qualifying events fore the Olympics and attracts some of the best talent in marathon, giving an indication the kind of competition Chatterjee would have beaten to win the gold.

Mumbai Marathon

