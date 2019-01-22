Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP not giving due credit to Centre on Polavaram: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari, who is in the State to lay foundation stone for several road projects to be taken up his ministry, was interacting with party leaders in Vijayawada.

Published: 22nd January 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Minister for Water Resources Nitin Gadkari (Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   At a time when the State government is going to town claiming non-cooperation from the Centre in the execution of the prestigious multi-purpose Polavaram project, the Union Minister for Water Resources Nitin Gadkari has reminded that the project is fully funded by the Central government and assured to have it completed at the earliest.

“The State government is not ready to give credit to the Centre. Instead, it criticises Centre. I don’t understand the reason for the same. People are aware of the ground reality and facts,” the minister observed.

He said being from Vidarbha, an agrarian belt of Maharashtra, where farmer suicides are more, he has emotional attachment to farmers’ problems and he gives top priority to irrigation projects that benefit farmers. “I am aware that Polavaram project is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh and will ensure its completion as per schedule,” he asserted and added that the credit for the project goes equally to both State and Central governments.

Taking exception to the constant criticism of Narendra Modi government by the TDP since it exit from the NDA, Gadkari advised the State government to have Socio-economic audit and impact study about the Central government’s contribution for the State development in last five years vis-a-vis development done 50 years before 2014. 

“More development was done during these five years and it can be described as a golden age for Andhra Pradesh,” he said, adding the Modi government does not discriminate States, especially AP. He also advising the party cadres to initiate all efforts for taking the progress report of the BJP-led government to the people at grassroots-level.

