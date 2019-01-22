Youth duped of Rs 20 lakh,  gold biscuits

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly cheating an engineering student of Rs 20 lakh cash and gold biscuits weighing 300 grams. Addressing a press conference, Prakasam SP B Satya Yesu Babu said the accused, V Narendra Reddy (who was employed as a physical director in a private school), had collected the above said amount and item from Ch Pawan Kumar for cricket betting.

Reddy later told the engineering student that he lost all the money and demanded an additional Rs 10 lakh from him. After realising that he was cheated, the youth lodged complaint with Ongole police, who arrested the accused and recovered `12.70 lakh cash.