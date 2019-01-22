Home States Andhra Pradesh

Youth duped of Rs 20 lakh,  gold biscuits

Reddy later told the engineering student that he lost all the money and demanded an additional Rs 10 lakh from him. 

Published: 22nd January 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Gold Biscuits

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  A man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly cheating an engineering student of Rs 20 lakh cash and gold biscuits weighing 300 grams. Addressing a press conference, Prakasam SP B Satya Yesu Babu said the accused, V Narendra Reddy (who was employed as a physical director in a private school), had collected the above said amount and item from Ch Pawan Kumar for cricket betting.

Reddy later told the engineering student that he lost all the money and demanded an additional Rs 10 lakh from him. After realising that he was cheated, the youth lodged complaint with Ongole police, who arrested the accused and recovered `12.70 lakh cash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold biscuits Cricket betting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp