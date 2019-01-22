YSRC negative publicity won’t work, be ready for elections: Chandrababu Naidu to cadre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With polls round the corner, the TDP is gearing up to intensify promotion of various welfare schemes initiated in the past four-and-a-half years and organise programmes to implement initiatives announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Presiding over the party coordination meeting in Amaravati on Monday, the TDP chief asked the party rank and file to gear up to unitedly work for the party’s victory in the ensuing polls. He wanted the party cadre to impress upon the people the government’s development and welfare initiatives and that there is no alternative to TDP and for continuation of such programmes, the party’s victory is a must.

He wanted to use the Assembly Budget Session, to commence on January 30, to elaborate on what the ruling government did till date. Naidu also wanted the cadre to organise ‘Pension Panduga’ on February 1, 2 and 3 on a large-scale for distribution of enhanced social security pension. They were asked to make arrangements to make ‘Jayaho BC’ meeting in Rajamahendravaram on January 27 a grand success. Message was sent to the party cadre not to take their own decisions, but to ‘toe the party line’.

Continuing sops on beneficiaries of different schemes, Naidu said they contemplated to give an additional Rs 10,000 to DWCRA members apart from Rs 10,000 given as Pasupu Kumkuma to them. To gain attention of weaker sections and farmers, the government is also contemplating tax waiver for tractors and auto rickshaws.

Naidu said negative publicity will not work at all times and said no one is ready to believe that in four years there was `6 lakh crore corruption. “The figure they quote is unbelievable. It’s more than the budget. Some others went one step further and claimed that it was `11 lakh crore. Who will believe them?” he questioned. He said that Sharmila’s allegations against the TDP and the YSRC meeting with TRS were part of the Opposition party’s diversion politics.