Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC negative publicity won’t work, be ready for elections: Chandrababu Naidu to cadre

Naidu said negative publicity will not work at all times and said no one is ready to believe that in four years there was `6 lakh crore corruption.

Published: 22nd January 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With polls round the corner, the TDP is gearing up to intensify promotion of various welfare schemes initiated in the past four-and-a-half years and organise programmes to implement initiatives announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. 

Presiding over the party coordination meeting in Amaravati on Monday, the TDP chief asked the party rank and file to gear up to unitedly work for the party’s victory in the ensuing polls. He wanted the party cadre to impress upon the people the government’s development and welfare initiatives and that there is no alternative to TDP and for continuation of such programmes, the party’s victory is a must. 

He wanted to use the Assembly Budget Session, to commence on January 30, to elaborate on what the ruling government did till date. Naidu also wanted the cadre to organise ‘Pension Panduga’ on February 1, 2 and 3 on a large-scale for distribution of enhanced social security pension. They were asked to make arrangements to make ‘Jayaho BC’ meeting in Rajamahendravaram on January 27 a grand success. Message was sent to the party cadre not to take their own decisions, but to ‘toe the party line’.

Continuing sops on beneficiaries of different schemes, Naidu said they contemplated to give an additional Rs 10,000 to DWCRA members apart from Rs 10,000 given as Pasupu Kumkuma to them. To gain attention of weaker sections and farmers, the government is also contemplating tax waiver for tractors and auto rickshaws.

Naidu said negative publicity will not work at all times and said no one is ready to believe that in four years there was `6 lakh crore corruption. “The figure they quote is unbelievable. It’s more than the budget. Some others went one step further and claimed that it was `11 lakh crore. Who will believe them?” he questioned. He said that Sharmila’s allegations against the TDP and the YSRC meeting with TRS  were part of the Opposition party’s diversion politics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu TDP Amaravati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp