10 per cent quota move for economically weaker sections sends ripples in education sector across Andhra Pradesh

Kiranmai Tutika

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category in government jobs and educational institutions has sent ripples in the education sector across Andhra Pradesh — one of the major education hubs in the country. Now with the Centre directing all educational institutions and universities to implement the quota from the upcoming academic year itself, there is confusion and even consternation, particularly among private colleges and universities.

Andhra Pradesh has five deemed universities, eight Central universities, 21 State universities, 3,329 private and unaided colleges and 326 government and aided colleges. Implementing the new quota system is beset with several challenges.

Staff shortage, additional burden on the already cash-strapped State government and poor infrastructure are among the major hurdles ahead. Notwithstanding the Centre’s directive, the State government is yet to even seriously discuss the quota conundrum. What is raising the hackles of private players in the education sector is the announcement that the full gamut of reservations — from SCs, BCs, STs to economically weaker sections — will be extended to private sector. Though some private institutes in higher education do provide reservation with riders, the mandatory provision is being viewed as a potential killer blow.

When contacted, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao told TNIE, “We are yet to discuss this within the government.” The State government already runs a scheme, of fee reimbursement to students and spends over `2,000 crore annually on this. State government officials claim that many students are currently availing of the fee reimbursement scheme. But there is a catch here. “The 10 per cent reservation is a good move as a number of students who drop out after intermediate will be benefited. However, the income cap that the Central government placed is too high. While currently many students are availing of fee reimbursement, the income limit for qualifying under the scheme is `2 lakh per annum for SCs/STs and `1 lakh per annum for OBCs and EWSs. Now the Centre has set the limit at `8 lakh per annum — which means almost 99 per cent students will have to be given fee reimbursement. We have to make a few modifications or else, there will be a huge impact on the State financially,” explains S Varadarajan, Secretary, AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The other challenge is infrastructure. Currently, all Central and State-run universities are following the same reservation policy, where 15 per cent of the seats are provided for Scheduled Castes, 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribes and 27 per cent for Other Backward Classes. Private universities, however, have been implementing merit quota and scholarships based on grades. They are vehemently opposed to the extension of reservations to them, citing inability to increase the number of seats, loss of revenue and fearful of an adverse impact on quality of education offered by them. J Srinivasa Rao, Director of KL University, a private deemed university, says, “The reservation system is of no use in the education sector. Instead of reducing the percentage of reservations, the government keeps on increasing, which is unfair. This will have an adverse impact on the quality of education. In case the government wants to support the economically backward students, it has to compensate us and bear the fees of the students. Only then, it will work.”

Managements of private colleges, both aided and unaided, too are opposing quota in private institutions. They fear the government will not compensate them for the seats lost. Increasing the number of seats will entail additional financial costs, they point out. For State government colleges and universities, the quota is no big challenge except for worries over staff shortage and poor infrastructure. Speaking to TNIE, Kuna Ramji, Incharge Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University, observed, “There are many students who are economically backward and staying away from their dream of higher education. This reservation benefits them.

As the government gave the nod to increasing the seats by up to 25 per cent, even the general category students will be benefitted. As far as infrastructure is concerned, the universities and government colleges are well-equipped even for the increased number of seats. But the only problem lies with the staff. Currently, a majority of the universities are short-staffed. If this continues, a lot of burden will be there on the staff and the quality of education will be affected.” Most State universities are currently employing contract staff to tide over the problem.

Academic experts, parents, and students are welcoming the quota move. V Balasubramanyam, Teachers’ MLC, says “According to the income limit set by the Centre, 90-95 per cent of the public will be eligible for quota. Even those earning `60,000 per month will also come under this 10 per cent reservation category. The government lacks clarity over its implementation.”