175 red sanders logs seized

By Express News Service

KADAPA/ELURU: The Kadapa police on Tuesday seized 175 red sanders logs worth `50 lakh from a palm oil field in Ratnalakunta village of West Godavari district.Addressing a press conference in Kadapa on Tuesday, ASP (Operations) B Lakshminarayana said that the police recently arrested a red sanders smuggler, T Mahendra Reddy, from a hotel near Eluru. During interrogation, he told the police that two other smugglers Gudipalli Prathap and Sk Sha Vali dumped red sanders logs in a palm oil field in Pedavagi.