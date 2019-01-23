Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Aaya Ram gaya Ram’ trends ahead of AP Assembly and Lok Sabha polls

With AP Assembly and Lok Sabha elections round the corner, ‘aaya Ram gaya Ram’ culture seems to be picking up momentum in the State.

Published: 23rd January 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With AP Assembly and Lok Sabha elections round the corner, ‘aaya Ram gaya Ram’ culture seems to be picking up momentum in the State. A day after BJP MLA Akula Satyanarayana joined the Jana Sena, TDP MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy called on Leader of the Opposition and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and announced his decision to join the party on January 31. Hours before the development, the TDP, which got enough indications about the intentions of the Rajampet MLA, suspended him from the party.

During a meeting with party leaders of Rajampet constituency at the Grievance Hall in Undavalli, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the suspension of Meda from TDP.
Making it clear that there will be no place for those troubling party cadre in the TDP, Naidu said Meda is ineligible to continue in the party.

“After making him MLA and Government Whip in the AP Legislative Assembly, we have appointed his father as the member of TTD trust board. After enjoying these positions for five years, he is working against the party ahead of the elections. Party is important, not personalities. I am sure that the development and welfare measures being implemented by the government will ensure remarkable victory for the TDP across Kadapa district including Rajampet,’’ the Chief Minister said.

Entrusting the responsibility of coordinating party activities in Rajampet with ministers Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and C Adinarayana Reddy and Kadapa district TDP president Srinivasulu Reddy, the Chief Minister said he would soon appoint a  constituency in-charge and urged the party workers to make all-out efforts for winning the seat with a huge margin.

Meanwhile, after meeting Jagan in Hyderabad, the Rajampet MLA came down heavily on Naidu.
“It has become difficult to continue in the TDP as there is no democracy in the party. Moreover, being a follower of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, I find it very appropriate to join the YSRC under the leadership of his son, Jagan. I feel like homecoming now,’’ Mallikarjuna Reddy said.

“Naidu had bought 23 YSRC MLAs like cattle at a market. I was asked by the Leader of the Opposition to quit the Assembly and sever links with the TDP before joining the YSRC. That is the qualitative difference between the two parties and the two leaders. By month-end, after completing the formalities of my resignation, I will formally join the YSRC,’’ he said.

Radha’s TDP entry

Naidu held a meeting with party leaders of Krishna district on Monday night and elicited their opinion on taking Vangaveeti Radha Krishna, who resigned from YSRC recently, into the TDP fold. It is learnt that all the leaders, despite raising some reservations over taking Radha into the party, promised to abide by the decision taken by the party supremo.

Fight for seat  

The fight for seats within the TDP came to the fore once again with Kurnool MLA SV Mohan Reddy claiming that he is going to get the seat in the next elections, come what may. Even as TG Bharath, son of Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh, is vying for the seat, Reddy claimed he will contest from the constituency. He said that the party leadership will not deny ticket to sitting MLA like him, who strove for the development of the constituency, as it will send a wrong signal. He asserted that the surveys also came in his favour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
aaya Ram gaya Ram Lok Sabha elections AP Assembly elections BJP Akula Satyanarayana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp