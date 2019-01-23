‘Aaya Ram gaya Ram’ trends ahead of AP Assembly and Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With AP Assembly and Lok Sabha elections round the corner, ‘aaya Ram gaya Ram’ culture seems to be picking up momentum in the State. A day after BJP MLA Akula Satyanarayana joined the Jana Sena, TDP MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy called on Leader of the Opposition and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and announced his decision to join the party on January 31. Hours before the development, the TDP, which got enough indications about the intentions of the Rajampet MLA, suspended him from the party.

During a meeting with party leaders of Rajampet constituency at the Grievance Hall in Undavalli, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the suspension of Meda from TDP.

Making it clear that there will be no place for those troubling party cadre in the TDP, Naidu said Meda is ineligible to continue in the party.

“After making him MLA and Government Whip in the AP Legislative Assembly, we have appointed his father as the member of TTD trust board. After enjoying these positions for five years, he is working against the party ahead of the elections. Party is important, not personalities. I am sure that the development and welfare measures being implemented by the government will ensure remarkable victory for the TDP across Kadapa district including Rajampet,’’ the Chief Minister said.

Entrusting the responsibility of coordinating party activities in Rajampet with ministers Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and C Adinarayana Reddy and Kadapa district TDP president Srinivasulu Reddy, the Chief Minister said he would soon appoint a constituency in-charge and urged the party workers to make all-out efforts for winning the seat with a huge margin.

Meanwhile, after meeting Jagan in Hyderabad, the Rajampet MLA came down heavily on Naidu.

“It has become difficult to continue in the TDP as there is no democracy in the party. Moreover, being a follower of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, I find it very appropriate to join the YSRC under the leadership of his son, Jagan. I feel like homecoming now,’’ Mallikarjuna Reddy said.

“Naidu had bought 23 YSRC MLAs like cattle at a market. I was asked by the Leader of the Opposition to quit the Assembly and sever links with the TDP before joining the YSRC. That is the qualitative difference between the two parties and the two leaders. By month-end, after completing the formalities of my resignation, I will formally join the YSRC,’’ he said.

Radha’s TDP entry

Naidu held a meeting with party leaders of Krishna district on Monday night and elicited their opinion on taking Vangaveeti Radha Krishna, who resigned from YSRC recently, into the TDP fold. It is learnt that all the leaders, despite raising some reservations over taking Radha into the party, promised to abide by the decision taken by the party supremo.

Fight for seat

The fight for seats within the TDP came to the fore once again with Kurnool MLA SV Mohan Reddy claiming that he is going to get the seat in the next elections, come what may. Even as TG Bharath, son of Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh, is vying for the seat, Reddy claimed he will contest from the constituency. He said that the party leadership will not deny ticket to sitting MLA like him, who strove for the development of the constituency, as it will send a wrong signal. He asserted that the surveys also came in his favour.