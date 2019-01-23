Home States Andhra Pradesh

App to track biomedical waste disposal in Andhra Pradesh

While explaining human tendency of disowning the waste, the APPCB secretary highlighted the biomedical waste management rules,1998, tracing their roots to the EP Act, 1986.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Even after 20 years of the notification of the Act, rules are not implemented completely. For effective implementation of Biomedical Waste Management policy rules, the State-level committee and the district-level committees headed by principal secretary, Department of Health, and district collector will be constituted soon. The pollution control board is also developing an app for tracking the biomedical waste movement and disposal by implementing bar coding system,” said Vivek Yadav, member-secretary of APPCB.

The APPCB organised a workshop on “Biomedical Waste Management Rules-2016: Issues and Challenges in Safe Disposal of Biomedical Waste” for hospital managements at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Tuesday.  While explaining human tendency of disowning the waste, the APPCB secretary highlighted the biomedical waste management rules,1998, tracing their roots to the EP Act, 1986.

