Home States Andhra Pradesh

Assam team praises Andhra Pradesh's revenue reforms

A delegation led by Assam Revenue Minister Bhabesh Kalita has all praise for the IT-based reforms being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Published: 23rd January 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation led by Assam Revenue Minister Bhabesh Kalita has all praise for the IT-based reforms being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government. The delegation, which visited the State as part of a two-day ‘Exposure Visit’ to AP, inspected maintenance of revenue records and online registration process after visiting the tahsildar and sub-registrar offices in Kankipadu mandal of Krishna district on Monday.

On Tuesday, the delegation called on Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi and enquired about various issues relating to the revenue reforms being implemented in AP and lauded the initiatives such as land registration facility, digitisation of land records and other reforms.

The Chief Secretary explained about issuance of various kinds of certificates through Mee Seva centres as well as online through digital signature of officials concerned so as to reduce the burden on people to make rounds before the tahsildar and RDO offices.

Punetha also elaborated about the implementation of Comprehensive Financial Management System and also the Real Time Governance Centre to take grievances and feedback from public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp