Assam team praises Andhra Pradesh's revenue reforms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation led by Assam Revenue Minister Bhabesh Kalita has all praise for the IT-based reforms being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government. The delegation, which visited the State as part of a two-day ‘Exposure Visit’ to AP, inspected maintenance of revenue records and online registration process after visiting the tahsildar and sub-registrar offices in Kankipadu mandal of Krishna district on Monday.

On Tuesday, the delegation called on Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi and enquired about various issues relating to the revenue reforms being implemented in AP and lauded the initiatives such as land registration facility, digitisation of land records and other reforms.

The Chief Secretary explained about issuance of various kinds of certificates through Mee Seva centres as well as online through digital signature of officials concerned so as to reduce the burden on people to make rounds before the tahsildar and RDO offices.

Punetha also elaborated about the implementation of Comprehensive Financial Management System and also the Real Time Governance Centre to take grievances and feedback from public.