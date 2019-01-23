Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bickerings in Kavali YSRC to the fore

As the YSRC is gearing up for campaign in the district after finalising candidates, it is finding the going tough in Kavali Assembly constituency.

Published: 23rd January 2019

By Express News Service

NELLORE: As the YSRC is gearing up for campaign in the district after finalising candidates, it is finding the going tough in Kavali Assembly constituency. The YSRC is a strong contender in the district with six MLA seats (YSRC MLA of Gudur Assembly constituency recently shifted loyalties to TDP) and an MP seat in its kitty in the last elections. However, cracks seem to have appeared in its armour as former MLA from Kavali Katamreddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy refused to extend support to sitting YSRC MLA R Pratap Kumar Reddy for the upcoming elections.

In 2014, though Reddy had evinced interest in contesting for the seat, Pratap had garnered support and Reddy agreed to contest next time. However, dashing his hopes yet again, the high command did not nominate him for the constituency this time as well.

He had met party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the issue but could not strike a deal. So, he organised a meeting with his followers and farmers’ organisations to express his discontent.

