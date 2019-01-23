Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh cop demands more dowry, attacks in-laws

Published: 23rd January 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Demanding property and additional dowry, a suspended AP Special Police (APSP) constable attacked his in-laws with a knife in Narasaraopet of Guntur district on Monday night and immediately absconded.

According to local police, the incident occurred around 10 pm when the accused, Kunchala Ankarao (36), visited his in-laws’ house and indulged in an argument over distribution of their property. The accused had married Sivalakshmi, daughter of Batthula Nageswara Rao and Ramadevi in 2011. The couple were injured in the attack.

“Ankarao was suspended as constable with the APSP for his involvement in cricket betting cases filed earlier. The cases were filed against him at One-Town Police Station. Right from the day he married Sivalakshmi, he has been demanding property and extra dowry from his in-laws. He attacked them with a knife when he was under the influence of alcohol,” the police said.

Following a complaint, the Narasaraopet police filed a case of attempt to murder and formed two special teams to arrest the accused.

