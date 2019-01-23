Home States Andhra Pradesh

Day 1 of World Economic Forum meet: Top companies express interest to invest in Andhra Pradesh

Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh held a series of bilateral meetings with the heads of various global companies on the first day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd January 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister Nara Lokesh interacts with Wipro Ltd board member Rishad Premji during WEF meet in Davos on Tuesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh held a series of bilateral meetings with the heads of various global companies on the first day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday. Companies including Wipro, Deloitte and Adani Transmission expressed willingness to extend support to Andhra Pradesh in leveraging technology in various areas including skill development, connected smart cities and other developmental initiatives.

In the meeting with Board member of Wipro Ltd and chairman of the National Association of Software and Services Companies Rishad Premji, Lokesh invited NASSCOM to promote medical electronics centre of excellence in Visakhapatnam. Speaking on the occasion, Rishad Premji assured support for the State’s development and said a decision on setting up the medical electronics centre of excellence would be taken soon.

In the interaction with Anil Sardana, MD and CEO of Adani Transmission, the minister discussed about the early completion of the data centre and solar project to be developed with `70,000 crore in and around Visakhapatnam. Anil Sardana is learnt to have expressed interest in the development of a district cooling centre, as a part of connected smart cities projects in Amaravati.

Lokesh explained to the investors the advantages of investing in AP and how the technology-driven State government was rolling out welfare and developmental initiatives. He elaborated on the e-governance and innovative programmes introduced by the government in the last four years including Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), e-Pragati, e-Office, Fintech, Blockchain applications and others.

The Global chairman of Deloitee, David J Cruickshank, also assured Lokesh of assistance in adopting technology for smart governance. The Andhra Pradesh lounge set up at World Economic Forum attracted global delegates with the display of innovative methods and technology being implemented in AP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Economic Forum Nara Lokesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp