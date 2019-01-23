Day 1 of World Economic Forum meet: Top companies express interest to invest in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh held a series of bilateral meetings with the heads of various global companies on the first day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday. Companies including Wipro, Deloitte and Adani Transmission expressed willingness to extend support to Andhra Pradesh in leveraging technology in various areas including skill development, connected smart cities and other developmental initiatives.

In the meeting with Board member of Wipro Ltd and chairman of the National Association of Software and Services Companies Rishad Premji, Lokesh invited NASSCOM to promote medical electronics centre of excellence in Visakhapatnam. Speaking on the occasion, Rishad Premji assured support for the State’s development and said a decision on setting up the medical electronics centre of excellence would be taken soon.

In the interaction with Anil Sardana, MD and CEO of Adani Transmission, the minister discussed about the early completion of the data centre and solar project to be developed with `70,000 crore in and around Visakhapatnam. Anil Sardana is learnt to have expressed interest in the development of a district cooling centre, as a part of connected smart cities projects in Amaravati.

Lokesh explained to the investors the advantages of investing in AP and how the technology-driven State government was rolling out welfare and developmental initiatives. He elaborated on the e-governance and innovative programmes introduced by the government in the last four years including Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), e-Pragati, e-Office, Fintech, Blockchain applications and others.

The Global chairman of Deloitee, David J Cruickshank, also assured Lokesh of assistance in adopting technology for smart governance. The Andhra Pradesh lounge set up at World Economic Forum attracted global delegates with the display of innovative methods and technology being implemented in AP.