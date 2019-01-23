Home States Andhra Pradesh

JEO: Ratha Sapthami on February 12

Published: 23rd January 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala JEO KS Sreenivasa Raju has directed the TTD officials to make elaborate arrangements for the convenience of thousands of devotees likely to visit Tirumala on February 12, on the occasion of Ratha Sapthami.

Speaking to the media, after a review meeting at the Annamaiah Bhavan here on Tuesday, the JEO directed the officials of Annaprasadam, engineering, health, garden, Srivari Temple, Srivari Sevakulu, Vigilance, SVBC, HDPP officials to take steps for the smooth and successful conduct of all the seven ‘vahanams’ on the day.

“All essential services like medical and ambulance should be kept ready at Mada Streets for devotees’ convenience as their number has risen from 25,000 in the past to about one lakh now during the festival,” the JEO said.

