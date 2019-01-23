Kia car to roll out on Jan 29

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the first car of the Kia Motors, on January 29. He will attend the launch event at the Kia Motors, from where the first car of the company will be rolled out, Collector G Veerapandyan has said.The Collector said that the Chief Minister would participate in Jala Harathi programme at Cherlopalle reservoir. He would also release water to the Punganur branch canal on the day.Later, the Chief Minister would address a public meeting where he would distribute benefits to 2,000 beneficiaries.
