Andhra Pradesh man jailed for getting hitched again

Rajamahendravaram additional judicial first-class magistrate on Tuesday found a man guilty of dowry harassment and marrying for the second time without divorcing his first wife.

Published: 23rd January 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram additional judicial first-class magistrate on Tuesday found a man guilty of dowry harassment and marrying for the second time without divorcing his first wife. The guilty, Pichuka Ramalingam (an Indian Railways employee), was awarded a total of six-years imprisonment.

Judge Ch V Ramakrishna, who delivered the judgement, also found the victim’s mother-in-law and two other relatives, Padala Lokanandam and Padmavathi, guilty. While the mother received a six-year prison term for dowry harassment and abetting her son, the other two relatives were sentenced to serve six-months each. DSP Bharat Mathaji, who spoke about the case after the judgement, said Ramalingam was arrested after a complaint was filed against him by his second wife, Lakshmi Surekha, at the women’s police station in Rajamahendravaram in 2014.

She, in her complaint, had accused Ramalingam and his family of harassing her for additional dowry. She also said she later found out that her husband was already married, before marrying her in 2013. Hearing of the case went for five years.

Dowry case

Surekha alleged Ramalingam had harassed her for dowry. She found out later that her husband was already married, before marrying her in 2013

