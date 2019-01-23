Rajampet TDP MLA to join YSR Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With elections round the corner, ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’ trend seems to be picking up momentum in the State. A day after BJP MLA Akula Satyanarayana joined Jana Sena, TDP MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy from Rajampeta decided to join the YSRC. Sensing his mood, TDP suspended him. In another development, the entry of Vangaveeti Radha Krishna, who resigned from YSRC, into TDP is more or less confirmed. In a potential trouble for TDP in the coming days, Kurnool MLA SV Mohan Reddy claims he will get the ticket at any cost for the coming elections while TG Bharat, son of MP TG Venkatesh is in the race for the seat.