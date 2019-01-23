Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Rs 12,000 crore spent on HNSS project’

Published: 23rd January 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:55 AM

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu interacting with farmers through a video conference on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: It was a festive occasion at Pedda Thippa Samudram in Chittoor district  on Tuesday when hundreds of people gathered to witness the arrival of Krishna water.Speaking from Amaravati in a video conference held in connection with the Jala Harathi following the entry of Krishna river water into Chittoor through HNSS,  Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that a total of `12,000 crore had been spent on  bringing Krishna water to Chittoor district through Srisailam.

The CM recalled that in 1989, the then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao had laid the foundation stone for Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS), and the State was the first to connect rivers. “Through Pattiseema project, we are bringing the Godavari water to Krishna Delta. We have plans to integrate five rivers to create a ‘Green Andhra Pradesh’ for helping farmers,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

He said that western mandals are cold regions, but at the same time they don’t have enough water, and after it gets water, it will be a happy region, as denizens are dependent on agriculture. He said that he had made an overnight stay at the site of the proposed canal.  He appealed to the farmers to use the precious water for horticulture crops which need less water than paddy and sugar cane.

The Chief Minister exhorted every villager to offer ‘harathi’ to Krishna river water and assured that like West and East Godavari districts, this region too would have three crops in a year.“We are providing 10 sub-canals to the main HNSS canal which brings water to Thamaballapalle, Madanapalle, Punganur, Piler, Puthalapattu, Kuppam, Palamaner, GD Nellore and several other areas. There are no reservoirs in Chittoor district. The Cabinet has discussed the issue of bringing Gandikota water to Kadapa district,” he said.

Naidu said that Polavaram project was the soul of the State and as on date 64 per cent of work was completed, and efforts were on to tap at least 500 tmcft of water. He said that his government was committed to fulfilling its promises.

The Chief Minister appreciated and thanked Collector PS Pradyumna, engineers, contractors and others on the occasion. Ministers Devineni, Amarnath Reddy, and others were present.

Comments

