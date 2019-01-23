Andhra Pradesh Kapu Quota: Tactically sound, legally questionable

S Guru Srikanth By

VIJAYAWADA: The midnight announcement by the State Cabinet to allocate 5% of the 10% economically weaker sections (EWS) quota to numerically strong Kapus in the State has raised eyebrows in political circles.

However, with Kapu quota being a sensitive issue, barring BJP, none in the Opposition, including YSRC, has reacted, perhaps fearing that any stand - either in favour of or against - would prove counterproductive in the ensuing elections.

In that sense, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s gambit to retain the Kapu votes, which he had garnered in the 2014 elections by promising reservations, a long-standing demand of the community, appears to be a good tactic. Nonetheless, Kapu leaders are skeptical whether the move will help the TDP.

Similarly, legal experts are raising the red flag, doubting if quota within quota will stand legal scrutiny.

“This will only create a rift between Kapus and other upper castes and it is not good for Kapus either as they could face alienation. It’s politically motivated with an eye on elections. People are not gullible and it could well prove counterproductive to the TDP as it could anger other sections,” observed a prominent leader of the Kapu community.

But, the TDP is confident and also sees no legal hurdles in the way of its implementation. When contacted by TNIE, TDP MP and party legal cell head Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said that the Constitutional Amendment enabling 10 percent quota for economically weaker sections allows States to reserve the quota and there would not be any legal problems.

A senior minister too reasoned that Kapus are numerically strong and account for 27 percent of the overall population and 40% of all forward castes in the State. “Reserving five percent quota will not have any adverse impact on the election prospects of the party,” he opined, suggesting that the loss of support among other forward castes as a result of this is a risk worth taking.

Kapus, basically an agrarian-based community, is a dominant caste in twin Godavari districts and equally strong in Rayalaseema. They have been demanding reservations in education and employment for a long time.

The State Assembly in December 2017 had passed a bill providing five percent reservation to Kapus in education and government jobs and sent the same for the Centre’s approval with a request to include the community in the BC list and bring a constitutional amendment. However, it was rejected stating that it was in violation of the Supreme Court ruling that reservations should not exceed 50 per cent.

Now, the Centre has made the Constitutional Amendment providing 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections. It allows the States some flexibility. Under it, States can fix income limit and also notify EWS from time to time on the basis of family income and other indicators of economic backwardness.



Legal experts said the caste-based division of the quota decided by the State Government will not stand any legal scrutiny. A senior advocate of the High Court told TNIE that nowhere the Bill mentions caste as basis for the implementation of the quota.

“Caste or community-based quota itself is against the Constitution. Even the reservation brought in through Constitutional amendments only mentions backward classes based on socio-economic backwardness and nowhere is caste mentioned,” he said Further, he pointed out that the present allocation of quota to Kapus contradicts its own decision of including Kapus in the list of BCs.

The State government will deliberate the issue in the budget session of the State Assembly slated to commence on January 30.