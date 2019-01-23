Home States Andhra Pradesh

Transit High Court likely to be inaugurated on Feb 3

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu left for New Delhi on a two-day visit on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the meeting of the leaders of non-BJP parties in the national capital on Wednesday.Sources said Naidu called on AICC chief Rahul Gandhi and discussed the ways of strengthening the non-BJP platform.

Meanwhile, sources said the Chief Minister invited Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for the inauguration of the temporary building of AP High Court in the capital region of Amaravati. It is learnt that the event will be organised on February 3. As of now, the AP High Court is functioning from the Camp Office of Chief Minister in Vijayawada.

