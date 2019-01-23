US couple adopt orphan

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Two infant orphans, who were being looked after at the government-run Sishu Gruha in Kakinada, were adopted on Tuesday. Disclosing details about the two babies, officials concerned said one of them was abandoned by her parents at Kakinada GGH in 2017. She was adopted by Joshua and Amy Obholz, who hail from USA, and issued a passport under the name Lydia Aruna Obholz.The second infant Sanjana, who was abandoned on the premises of Vishnu temple in Mummidivaram in 2018, was adopted by G Nagaraju and his wife Vishnupriya, a Chennai-based couple.