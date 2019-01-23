US couple adopt orphan

KAKINADA: Two infant orphans, who were being looked after at the government-run Sishu Gruha in Kakinada, were adopted on Tuesday. Disclosing details about the two babies, officials concerned said one of them was abandoned by her parents at Kakinada GGH in 2017. She was adopted by Joshua and Amy Obholz, who hail from USA, and issued a passport under the name Lydia Aruna Obholz.The second infant Sanjana, who was abandoned on the premises of Vishnu temple in Mummidivaram in 2018, was adopted by G Nagaraju and his wife Vishnupriya, a Chennai-based couple.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Money is the grey polluting cloud over our political system: Gopal Krishna Gandhi
Republic Day: Security stepped up at Delhi Metro, IGI; 400 additional personnel deployed
Priyanka’s appointment invigorates UP Congress
Madras HC tells striking JACTTO-GEO employees to go back to work
Swami Agnivesh writes to Pope Francis against transfer of four Kerala nuns
Assertive Rahul vows to play on front foot, keeps window for talks with SP, BSP open