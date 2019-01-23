Wild animals stray into Andhra Pradesh's human habitations in search of water, food

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Even before the onset of summer, the Nallamala forest is facing the worst water crisis due to lack of rains and depletion of underground water resources. Neither the authorities nor the political leaders have taken any interest in helping the wild animals quench their thirst and some of them are entering nearby villages in search of water.

The Nallamala Forest is home to as many as 700 species of animals, including tigers, cheetah, black buck, wild hog, peacock, pangolin and several rare bird. Tigers in Srisailam Reserve Forest suffer from lack of adequate water bodies in the present season.

Recently, a bear strayed into the residential zone in Banumukkala village, in Pamulapadu mandal, and gave birth to two cubs in an old well near the village. The cubs were found dead, but there was no sight of the mother on January 6, 2019. A tiger was spotted at Mittapalle village in Rudravaram mandal in December.

According to the data, at least five tigers, including cubs, have died in the Nallamala forest in the past one year due to water crunch.

In September last, a three-year-old tiger was found dead in a pond at Yerracheruru in the Rundravaram range and a cub at Racharla forest circle on November 18, 2018.Also, a bear made an entry into a human habitat at Kothapalli mandal.

G Naveen Gupta, a wildlife enthusiast, said that earlier the wild animals used to cover 5 km, but now they walk for over 20 km. He urged the Forest department to help the animals by creating water holes in the areas frequented by the animals.

Tankers to replenish water saucers



Speaking to TNIE, Kurnool Range Conservator of Forests (CF) K Gopinatha said that they have constructed several artificial saucer ponds at strategic locations in Tiger Reserve for the summer season. “Water tankers would be pressed into service to replenish the saucer tanks,” he said. Gopinatha said that the department was also sinking solar-powered borewells wherever necessary.



“We are taking steps to solve water crisis in the forest from January every year. I conduct special meetings with all forest officials twice a week and discuss all issues, including water crisis,” he added.