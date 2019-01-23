Home States Andhra Pradesh

Wild animals stray into Andhra Pradesh's human habitations in search of water, food

Even before the onset of summer, the Nallamala forest is facing the worst water crisis due to lack of rains and depletion of underground water resources.

Published: 23rd January 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

human wildlife conflict

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Even before the onset of summer, the Nallamala forest is facing the worst water crisis due to lack of rains and depletion of underground water resources. Neither the authorities nor the political leaders have taken any interest in helping the wild animals quench their thirst and some of them are entering nearby villages in search of water.

The Nallamala Forest is home to as many as 700 species of animals, including tigers, cheetah, black buck, wild hog, peacock, pangolin and several rare bird. Tigers in Srisailam Reserve Forest suffer from lack of adequate water bodies in the present season.

Recently, a bear strayed into the residential zone in Banumukkala village, in Pamulapadu mandal, and gave birth to two cubs in an old well near the village. The cubs were found dead, but there was no sight of the mother on January 6, 2019. A tiger was spotted at Mittapalle village in Rudravaram mandal in December.

According to the data, at least five tigers, including cubs, have died in the Nallamala forest in the past one year due to water crunch.

In September last, a three-year-old tiger was found dead in a pond at Yerracheruru in the Rundravaram range and a cub at Racharla forest circle on November 18, 2018.Also, a bear made an entry into a human habitat at Kothapalli mandal.

G Naveen Gupta, a wildlife enthusiast, said that earlier the wild animals used to cover 5 km, but now they walk for over 20 km. He urged the Forest department to help the animals by creating water holes in the areas frequented by the animals.

Tankers to replenish water saucers

Speaking to TNIE, Kurnool Range Conservator of Forests (CF) K Gopinatha said that they have constructed several artificial saucer ponds at strategic locations in Tiger Reserve for the summer season. “Water tankers would be pressed into service to replenish the saucer tanks,” he said. Gopinatha said that the department was also sinking solar-powered borewells wherever necessary.

“We are taking steps to solve water crisis in the forest from January every year. I conduct special meetings with all forest officials twice a week and discuss all issues, including water crisis,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp