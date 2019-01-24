Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Transport Corporation committee threatens to go on strike from February 6

JAC co-convener Ch Sundar Rao said massive demonstrations would be staged in front of 128 bus depots across the State on January 25.

Published: 24th January 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Joint Action Committee of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), which met at the Employees’ Union State office on the premises of  Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) here on Wednesday, threatened to go on an indefinite strike from February 6 if the management failed to concede to their long-pending demands.  

The JAC has submitted a memorandum to the RTC management containing 13 demands, including pay revision  with effect from April  2017, 50 per cent fitment and `3,720 crore financial aid from the State government in the budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Addressing a press conference, JAC convener P Damodar Rao said talks with APSRTC vice-chairperson and managing director NV Surendra Babu on Tuesday didn’t yield any desired result. He said management had provided 19 per cent interim relief to the employees in July 2018 against to the actual demand of 27 per cent.

JAC co-convener Ch Sundar Rao said massive demonstrations would be staged in front of 128 bus depots across the State on January 25. From January 26 to 28, the protesters will attend duties wearing black badges. On January 28 and 30, relay hunger strikes will be staged in front of the bus depots across AP and demos will be staged before regional manager office, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp