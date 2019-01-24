Andhra Pradesh Transport Corporation committee threatens to go on strike from February 6

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Joint Action Committee of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), which met at the Employees’ Union State office on the premises of Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) here on Wednesday, threatened to go on an indefinite strike from February 6 if the management failed to concede to their long-pending demands.

The JAC has submitted a memorandum to the RTC management containing 13 demands, including pay revision with effect from April 2017, 50 per cent fitment and `3,720 crore financial aid from the State government in the budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Addressing a press conference, JAC convener P Damodar Rao said talks with APSRTC vice-chairperson and managing director NV Surendra Babu on Tuesday didn’t yield any desired result. He said management had provided 19 per cent interim relief to the employees in July 2018 against to the actual demand of 27 per cent.

JAC co-convener Ch Sundar Rao said massive demonstrations would be staged in front of 128 bus depots across the State on January 25. From January 26 to 28, the protesters will attend duties wearing black badges. On January 28 and 30, relay hunger strikes will be staged in front of the bus depots across AP and demos will be staged before regional manager office, respectively.