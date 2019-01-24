Date clash: AP Eamcet likely to be postponed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP Eamcet), which was scheduled to begin from April 20, is likely to be postponed due to clash of dates with JEE Mains (2) examination.

As many students are appearing for both the examinations, the officials are planning to postpone EAMCET.

AP Eamcet (engineering) was scheduled to be conducted from April 20 to 22 through online mode, while the AP Eamcet (agriculture) was scheduled to be held on April 24. The JEE (Mains-2) is scheduled to be conducted from April 6 to 20.

The education department officials have written to National Testing Agency (NTA) exploring the possibility of changing the JEE examination date .