Finish first phase works of ring road expansion in a week: Guntur Municipal Corporation

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar directed officials of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to complete works of the first and second phases of Mahatma Gandhi Inner Ring Road expansion soon and take up third phase road works and complete the same within deadline.

Lathkar chaired a review meeting, attended by the officials of APCRDA, Transco, Public Health and Municipal Engineering and R&B departments. Land for the third phase of inner ring road has been obtained at Palakaluru in Perecherla mandal, he said.

During the third phase, the inner ring road will be extended by 4.1 km from RTO office to Palakaluru Road. He directed the officials concerned to complete the first phase road repair works from Reddypalem to Amaravati Junction road within a week. The second phase of works from Amaravati Junction to RTO Office should also be completed as scheduled, he said. For the third phase, the GMC has identified 158 landowners willing to part with their land and has disbursed compensation to 20 landowners so far, he added.

APCRDA chief engineer T Anjaneyulu said the tender process has been finalised and handed over to UBIS Infra. The firm will start the road works within four days. GMC will pay compensation to remaining landowners at the earliest so that APCRDA could start road expansion works, he added.He also directed the Transco officials to remove electricity poles obstructing the expansion works.