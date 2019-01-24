Home States Andhra Pradesh

Missing ONGC radioactive material found

Speaking to newsmen here, Rajahmundry Urban SP Shemushi Bajpai said the container with the radioactive source material was intact.

Published: 24th January 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The radioactive source material  Cs-137, which went missing from the ONGC base on January 18, was found at a scrapyard at Kalidindi in Krishna district on Wednesday. Cs-137 is used by ONGC during oil exploration. ONGC Rajahmundry Asset lodged a complaint in Bommuru police station after the radioactive source material went missing from the base.

Speaking to newsmen here, Rajahmundry Urban SP Shemushi Bajpai said the container with the radioactive source material was intact. However, no one has been arrested in this connection. A special vehicle will be arranged to shift the container from the scrapyard in Kalidindi to ONGC Rajahmundry, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp