Missing ONGC radioactive material found

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The radioactive source material Cs-137, which went missing from the ONGC base on January 18, was found at a scrapyard at Kalidindi in Krishna district on Wednesday. Cs-137 is used by ONGC during oil exploration. ONGC Rajahmundry Asset lodged a complaint in Bommuru police station after the radioactive source material went missing from the base.

Speaking to newsmen here, Rajahmundry Urban SP Shemushi Bajpai said the container with the radioactive source material was intact. However, no one has been arrested in this connection. A special vehicle will be arranged to shift the container from the scrapyard in Kalidindi to ONGC Rajahmundry, she said.