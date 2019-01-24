Naidu sees YSRC-BJP bid to create caste rift

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that YSRC and BJP were trying to create a rift between castes, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has defended the State Cabinet’s decision to provide 5 per cent reservation to Kapus under the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota saying it is fully justified.

The population of Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Vontari communities was more than 50 per cent of the overall population of forward castes, Naidu added.More than a year ago, the BJP and YSRC leaders never “uttered a word” when the ruling government had passed a bill in the State Assembly to give 5 per cent quota to Kapus and forwarded the same to Delhi to get the Centre’s approval, he said.

“It was unfortunate that the two parties were now raising a hue and cry when we are giving 5 per cent quota to Kapus out of the 10 per cent EWS reservation,” Naidu said. Addressing TDP functionaries through teleconference on Wednesday, he alleged it was former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who cheated the Kapus in the name of reservation.

Directing party cadre to take the welfare and development measures being implemented by his government to people, he said the government gave a major relief to people by removing tax on auto-rickhaws and tractors. It will result in a saving of `60 crore by the beneficiaries. Thus every auto-rickshaw driver and tractor owner should support the TDP and hoist the party flag on their vehicles, Naidu said.

Ridiculing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that 85 per cent corruption has been controlled during his administration, the Chief Minister questioned, “Does the `43,000 crore Rafale scam mean controlling corruption in the country?”

Alleging that banking system has collapsed and the people have lost confidence in banks due to the Central policies, the Chief Minister said the statement given by former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan in Davos has exposed the Modi government.

“Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are making attempts to divert public attention from debate on EVM tampering allegations and the success of the non-BJP parties’ rally in Kolkata.” However, we will continue to demand reinstatement of ballot paper or introduction of VVPAT receipts in cent per cent EVMs, the Chief Minister asserted.