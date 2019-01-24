Attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy: NIA files chargesheet, names Srinivasa Rao as 'Accused 1'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After three weeks of investigation into the attack on YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam International Airport on October 25 last year, National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet naming attacker Janepalli Srinivasa Rao (29) as the Accused 1 (A1).

The agency submitted the chargesheet before the NIA Special Court in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The agency also submitted the 23-page letter written by the accused before the NIA Special Court.



It may be mentioned here that the NIA began probe into the case by lodging an FIR after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order on January 1 handing over the investigation into the controversial case to the Central agency.

As the Leader of Opposition was attacked in the Vizag airport, many questions were raised alleging the hand of TDP leaders and the Centre seeing, seeing it as a case of ‘national security’, entrusted the investigation to the NIA.

Meanwhile, lawyers of the accused objected to the NIA filing a charge sheet and questioned it as to why the agency submitted the charge sheet in haste, when the State government filed a petition in the AP High Court seeking a stay on NIA’s probe and SIT was doing its parallel investigation in the case.

Opposing the NIA Special Court’s order on January 19 to hand over the case details to the agency, the SIT officials said a decision on submitting the documents and other evidences related to the case cannot be taken when the stay petition is still pending in the High Court.

Meanwhile, the NIA Special Court also received a contempt of court petition from private lawyer P Srinivas against the NIA for disobeying the court’s orders to question the accused in the presence of his lawyer.

In his petition, Srinivas alleged that NIA sleuths took him to a secret place in Visakhapatnam without informing either the family of the accused or his advocate Abdul Saleem. However, the NIA Special court did not take up the petition.

Contempt of court petition against NIA