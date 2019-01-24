Home States Andhra Pradesh

Attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy: NIA files chargesheet, names Srinivasa Rao as 'Accused 1'

The agency submitted the chargesheet before the NIA Special Court in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Published: 24th January 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After three weeks of investigation into the attack on YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam International Airport on October 25 last year, National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet naming attacker Janepalli Srinivasa Rao (29) as the Accused 1 (A1).

The agency submitted the chargesheet before the NIA Special Court in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The agency also submitted the 23-page letter written by the accused before the NIA Special Court.

It may be mentioned here that the NIA began probe into the case by lodging an FIR after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order on January 1 handing over the investigation into the controversial case to the Central agency.

As the Leader of Opposition was attacked in the Vizag airport, many questions were raised alleging the hand of TDP leaders and the Centre seeing, seeing it as a case of ‘national security’, entrusted the investigation to the NIA.

Meanwhile, lawyers of the  accused objected to the NIA filing a charge sheet and questioned it as to why the agency submitted the charge sheet in haste, when the State government filed a petition in the AP High Court seeking a stay on NIA’s probe and SIT was doing its parallel investigation in the case.

Opposing the NIA Special Court’s order on January 19 to hand over the case details to the agency, the SIT officials said a decision on submitting the documents and other evidences related to the case cannot be taken when the stay petition is still pending in the High Court.

Meanwhile, the NIA Special Court also received a contempt of court petition from private lawyer P Srinivas against the NIA for disobeying the court’s orders to question the accused in the presence of his lawyer.

In his petition, Srinivas alleged that NIA sleuths took him to a secret place in Visakhapatnam without informing either the family of the accused or his advocate Abdul Saleem. However, the NIA Special court did not take up the petition.

Contempt of court petition against NIA

  • A contempt of court petition was filed against the NIA for “not obeying” the court’s direction to question the accused in the presence of his lawyer

  • The petition read that NIA sleuths took him to a secret place in Visakhapatnam without informing neither the  family of the accused nor his advocate Abdul Saleem  

  • The SIT officials said a decision on submitting the documents and other evidences related to the case cannot be taken when the stay petition is still pending in the AP High Court

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC Jagan Mohan Reddy Visakhapatnam International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp