TGV-PK wordy duel raises political heat

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was once again forced to clarify, if not in as many words, that he would not have any alliance with the TDP in the ensuing elections.

The forced clarification came after TDP Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh went to the extent of suggesting talks between the two sides in March. His comments minutes after a meeting with Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Interim Government Complex, immediately triggered feverish speculation and prompted Pawan Kalyan, who was in Paderu for a public meeting, to issue a stern warning to the MP.

“Venkatesh is speaking insanely. We won’t keep quiet in case Venkatesh who became an MP, after we relinquished the seat, continues to play with public sentiments. The industrialist MP is polluting river waters and damaging the ecology in Kurnool with his industries. I warn him to maintain his dignity lest he sees another angle in me,’’ Pawan Kalyan said.

Nonetheless, his failure to assert that he would not tie up with the TDP was cited by his critics to buttress their allegation of a pre or post-poll alliance between the two parties.

Venkatesh’s comments also gave grist to the rumour mills. After meeting Naidu in the morning, the MP told reporters that there is more scope for a political alliance between TDP and Jana Sena as there are no major differences between the two parties.

“As Pawan Kalyan himself said on several occasions that he is not aspiring to become CM and only focusing on providing good leadership to people and there are instances where arch rivals like BSP and SP joining hands in Uttar Pradesh, there is scope for an alliance between TDP and Jana Sena in the State,” the MP said.

“This is the view of the rank and file of the two parties, but it is for the party leadership to decide (on alliance),’’ he added.Soon after Pawan Kalyan’s rejoinder, the TDP chief’s displeasure was leaked to the media and TDP leaders were reportedly advised by him not to express individual opinions on policy matters.

The controversy gave a handle to the Opposition YSRC to once again come out and ‘expose’ the dramas being enacted by the TDP and JSP. “Venkatesh’s comments and subsequent leaks by Naidu exposed the drama of TDP chief,’’ YSRC spokesperson Vasireddy Padma said.

There is also a view that the TDP might be playing mindgames with Pawan Kalyan to undermine his efforts to emerge as a force by creating a perception that he is aligned with the ruling party.

