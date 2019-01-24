Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vigilance sleuths bust fake fertiliser racket in two AP districts, 11 cases filed

Acting on a complaint from the firm, the officials inspected a few more shops in Prakasam and filed cases against the traders.

Published: 24th January 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Potash

Representative image: A shopkeeper speaks on his mobile phone next to a sack filled with potash for sale (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip against traders for supplying spurious fertilisers, Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) sleuths filed 11 cases against fertiliser outlets in Guntur and Prakasam districts. They also seized 1,238 bags of fake Muriate of Potash (MOP) worth Rs 16.84 lakh.

Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) of Guntur district T Shobha Manjiri and RVEO of Prakasam district M Rajini said the racket was revealed by chance on January 5 when a fertiliser outlet M/s Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Fertilisers at A Muppalla village in Ipur mandal of Guntur district was raided.

During the raids, the officials noticed 600 bags of MOP fertiliser stored in the godown without purchase bills and the accused trader sold the non-standard product of MOP fertiliser without bills to the farmers. Upon verifying the product’s physical properties, they noticed that the substance was spurious. The vigilance department informed the manufacturer, Indian Potash Limited, and traced the source of its supply. The company confirmed that the product seized was fake and the accused supplier had duped their brand, the sleuths said.

Acting on a complaint from the firm, the officials inspected a few more shops in Prakasam and filed cases against the traders. In the inquiry, it was revealed that broker KV Ramakrishna Rao of Narasaraopet supplied 40 MT of fake MOP fertilisers to four shops in Prakasam. Application of common salt to the soil will make it alkaline thus making it unfit for cultivation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fertilisers Potash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp