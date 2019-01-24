Vigilance sleuths bust fake fertiliser racket in two AP districts, 11 cases filed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip against traders for supplying spurious fertilisers, Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) sleuths filed 11 cases against fertiliser outlets in Guntur and Prakasam districts. They also seized 1,238 bags of fake Muriate of Potash (MOP) worth Rs 16.84 lakh.

Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) of Guntur district T Shobha Manjiri and RVEO of Prakasam district M Rajini said the racket was revealed by chance on January 5 when a fertiliser outlet M/s Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Fertilisers at A Muppalla village in Ipur mandal of Guntur district was raided.

During the raids, the officials noticed 600 bags of MOP fertiliser stored in the godown without purchase bills and the accused trader sold the non-standard product of MOP fertiliser without bills to the farmers. Upon verifying the product’s physical properties, they noticed that the substance was spurious. The vigilance department informed the manufacturer, Indian Potash Limited, and traced the source of its supply. The company confirmed that the product seized was fake and the accused supplier had duped their brand, the sleuths said.

Acting on a complaint from the firm, the officials inspected a few more shops in Prakasam and filed cases against the traders. In the inquiry, it was revealed that broker KV Ramakrishna Rao of Narasaraopet supplied 40 MT of fake MOP fertilisers to four shops in Prakasam. Application of common salt to the soil will make it alkaline thus making it unfit for cultivation.