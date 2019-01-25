Home States Andhra Pradesh

104 service employees’ strike in Andhra Pradesh enters third day

The protests by the employees of Chandranna Sanchara Chikitsa 104 services entered their third day on Thursday.

By Express News Service

ELURU/VIJAYAWADA: The protests by the employees of Chandranna Sanchara Chikitsa 104 services entered their third day on Thursday. A total of 1,642 employees from across the State took part in the protests and stopped the services of 292 104 vehicles. Due to the strike, the services of Chandranna Sanchara Chikitsa have been affected, however, officials are claiming that alternative arrangements have been made.

The employees of 104 health services went on strike demanding that the government implement the enhanced pay scale according to GO 151, and that the government provide EPF and maternity leave for women employees.

The Chandranna Sanchara Chikitsa initiative was started in order to provide medical treatment to the people living in remote areas and interior villages which are far away from PHC’s. The State government entrusted the management of 104 health services to Piramal Swasthya Medical Research Institute.In all district headquarters, the employees of Chandranna Sanchara Chikitsa observed Dharma Porata Deeksha on Thursday.

The employees are going to continue their strike, as neither the government officials nor the management has initiated talks to resolve their issues. The employees are stating that they would intensify the protests further if the government fails to fulfil their demands.

Demands

The employees of 104 health services went on strike demanding that the government implement the enhanced pay scale according to GO 151, and that the government provide EPF and maternity leave for women employees

