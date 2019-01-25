Eight hurt as auto overturns in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Eight agriculture workers suffered minor injuries when the auto rickshaw in which they were travelling overturned at Valluru in Kakumanu mandal of Guntur district on Thursday.

According to Kakumanu SI M Pavan Kumar, the accident took place when the auto driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding at Valluru. The eight workers were going to Pedanandipadu from Mutluru in Vatticherukuru mandal. The injured were shifted to government hospital. Police registered a case and took up investigation.