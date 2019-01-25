AP, TS agree on sharing HC assets

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The meeting held between officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State governments and High Courts staff of both States held in Hyderabad on Thursday decided to share the movable assets of the common High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad in the ratio of population of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The issue of division of movable assets such as vehicles, mobile phones, desktops and printers, LED display boards and hardware units and library books was discussed during the meeting. All who attended the meet accepted the division of movable assets.