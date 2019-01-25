Andhra Pradesh Congress tells YSRC to apologise

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief N Raghuveera Reddy demanded an apology from the YSRC for its comments that his party is dancing to the tunes of CM N Chandrababu Naidu and that the TDP will also fund its election expenses.

He said hours after the party’s de cision to contest the polls in the State on its own without allying with any party, the YSRC party went to town claiming the Congress and the TDP have a secret pact. “Such allegations by th e YSRC leadership shows their insecurity and fear of defeat in the ensuing polls. YSRC must explain how much it got for supporting the BJP’ in Presidential elections and the TRS for not contesting the recently held Assembly polls.”