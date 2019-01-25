Home States Andhra Pradesh

Class III girl student ‘sexually’ assaulted at government school in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna

A Class III girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a teacher of a government school at Agiripalli in Krishna district on January 22.

Published: 25th January 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Class III girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a teacher of a government school at Agiripalli in Krishna district on January 22. However, the incident came to light on Thursday after the girl’s parents filed a complaint with Agiripalli Police about the incident. The health condition of the girl is stated to be stable.

Responding to the issue, Human Resources Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao directed Commissioner of School Education Sandhya Rani to suspend the 42-year-old teacher. He also ordered the officials concerned to submit a detailed report on the incident.

On knowing about the incident, locals held negotiations with the parents of the student and the teacher. With talks not yielding any fruitful result, the parents of the victim complained to the police after two days. Relatives of the girl said that since it is a sensitive issue, the victim’s family took time to file a complaint with the police. Agiripalli SI N Rajasekhar said the teacher had beaten up the girl student on January 22. After reaching home, the victim narrated the harrowing incident to her parents. After which, the girl’s parents took her to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they came to know that there were some injuries on her private parts. “The girl’s parents requested us to initiate stern action against the teacher for resorting to such heinous act. Based on the medical reports, a case under POCSO Act will be registered against the accused,” the SI said.

Minor girl abused by degree student

Vijayawada: A first-year degree student was booked for sexually assaulting a minor girl at Tiruvuru in Krishna district on Thursday.  According to Tiruvuru police, the girl on Wednesday told her mother that the accused, M Venkata Nagaraju, repeatedly assaulted her. The girl kept quite all these days as the accused allegedly promised to marry her. On observing the girl’s health condition, her mother admitted her to a hospital for treatment, they said. Based on the complaint filed by her mother, the accused was booked under Section 376 of IPC (Punishment for Rape) and  Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes Atrocity Act. Based on the health reports of the girl, action will be initiated against the accused, officials added.

