Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu keen to make ‘Jayaho Sadassu’ a big success to win back BC voters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a view to secure a major share of votes of BCs in the ensuring polls, TDP is keen to make Jayaho BC (a convention of Backward Classes (BCs) in Rajamahendravaram on January 27 a success. Though at one stage when the State government passed a bill providing 5 per cent reservation to Kapus under BC category drawing criticism from the BCs, the government’s move to give 5 per cent quota to Kapus out of the 10 per cent EWSs, seems to have cleared the minds of BCs.

The TDP, which was popular among the BCs, is again vying to get a good share of BC votes in the coming polls and so has decided to organise the BC convention.Apart from BCs, the party has also won the confidence of Kapus as the government has proved its ‘sincerity’ with regard to the fulfilling their quota promise, the TDP leaders felt.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was busy with a series of official and party meetings on Thursday, spent time with the BC members during a the convention’s preparatory meeting at the Grievance Hall and described BCs as his ‘high command’. He said he will take the responsibility to protect the interests of BCs, who are a strong base for the party.

Addressing the BC leaders, who attended the Sadassu preparatory meeting, he said BC residential schools will be set up in all Assembly constituencies. He said technology will be added to hte BCs hereditary profession (kulavruttulu) to get global marketing for their produce. Stating that all the 139 BC sections should remain united for political and economic growth, Naidu said the government was committed to uplift the weaker sections.

Naidu said the government would provide reservations to BCs in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) parks to encourage them as entrepreneurs. He said, if necessary, the federations will be converted into corporations for the BC sections. Stating that BCs were the backbone of TDP, the Chief Minister said the TDP is committed to the BCs’ welfare since its inception. He said his government spent as much as `40,000 crore towards the welfare of the BCs.

Naidu said leaders of 30 BC associations submitted their representations during the meeting. The government will discuss their demands and decide during the BC convention.

TDP manifesto panel appointed

The Chief Minister, who on one hand announced several freebies to people recently, is learnt to have appointed TDP manifesto committee for 2019 polls under the leadership of Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. It is learnt that the party, which doubled the pensions recently, will include more welfare schemes in its manifesto