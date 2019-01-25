District level Youth Parliament conducted

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: RVR & JC College of Engineering conducted the district level Youth Parliament at its campus here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, NSS AP State coordinator Dr P Ramachandra Rao said, “Youngsters are the backbone of the country. Constitution has the power of words but only with your power of deeds, its implementation can be ensured”.

He said, “70% of the population in India is below the age of 35. India is a young country and we need to tap the potential of the youth to grow as a global leader.” He said the jury will shortlist three students from each district and organise the State level Youth Parliament on February 6. The two finalists will participate in the national level Youth Parliament in New Delhi on February 23. College principal Dr K Srinivas, ANU NSS coordinator P Brahmaji and others participated.