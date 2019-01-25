Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district stands first in voter enrolment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Setting a record of sorts, over 2.5 lakh new voters have been registered in Krishna district within a short span of two months as part of the enrolment campaign. Krishna district has stood first in the State in new voter enrolment. District Collector B Lakshmikantham will receive the Best Electoral Practices Award from Governor ESL Narasimhan here on Friday to mark National Voters Day.

As on date, the total electorate in 16 Assembly constituencies of the district is 33,03,592. Before the launch of the enrolment campaign, the total number of voters in the district was 30,51,125. The current Electoral Population Ratio is 699, which was 646 earlier. During the electoral rolls revision, 1.1 lakh duplicate entries have been deleted from the list.

Collector Lakshmikantham said, “Though the revised voter list has been published, the enrolment process will go on till the last day of filing nominations by candidates for the ensuing general elections, which are likely to be held in March.”

50K voters enrolled on a single day in Guntur

The neighbouring Guntur district has also bagged the Best Electoral Practices Award for enrolment of 50,000 voters on a single day. District Collector Kona Sasidhar will receive the award at the National Voters Day celebrations in Vijayawada



The total electorate in the 17 Assembly constituencies of Guntur district is over 37.46 lakh



With the fresh enrolment, Mangalagiri Assembly constituency has the highest number of 2,53,889 voters in the district followed by Gurajala with 2,53,598 voters. The lowest number of 1,73,981 voters is recorded in Bapatla segment

Toll free No 1950



Voters who want to know the status of their voter ID cards and answers to their queries pertaining to enrolment, can contact the election authorities on toll free No 1950. Youngsters who attain the age of 18, can get themselves enrolled as voters till the first week of March.