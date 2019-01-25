Murder accused dies of heart attack in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur
According to Repalle Rural CI P Veeranjaneyulu, Kanna Basavasankara Rao (56), along with 10 others, were accused in the murder case of an SC leader.
25th January 2019
GUNTUR: An undertrial died of cardiac arrest late on Wednesday night while he was being shifted to the government hospital in Guntur after being administered first-aid at a private hospital in Repalle of Guntur district.
According to Repalle Rural CI P Veeranjaneyulu, Kanna Basavasankara Rao (56), along with 10 others, were accused in the murder case of an SC leader. They were remanded to the sub-jail at Repalle.
On January 3, the miscreants came on bikes, sprinkled red chilli powder and attacked the victim S Mahiwardhan with iron rods near bus stand at Nizampatnam in Repalle, leading to his instantaneous death.
Basavasankara Rao suffered a massive heart attack on Wednesday night. The doctors at the GGH declared him brought dead.
