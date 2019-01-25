Home States Andhra Pradesh

Murder accused dies of heart attack in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

According to Repalle Rural CI P Veeranjaneyulu, Kanna Basavasankara Rao (56), along with 10 others, were accused in the murder case of an SC leader.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An undertrial died of cardiac arrest late on Wednesday night while he was being shifted to the government hospital in Guntur after being administered first-aid at a private hospital in Repalle of Guntur district.

According to Repalle Rural CI P Veeranjaneyulu, Kanna Basavasankara Rao (56), along with 10 others, were accused in the murder case of an SC leader. They were remanded to the sub-jail at Repalle.

On January 3, the miscreants came on bikes, sprinkled red chilli powder and attacked the victim S Mahiwardhan with iron rods near bus stand at Nizampatnam in Repalle, leading to his instantaneous death.
Basavasankara Rao suffered a massive heart attack on Wednesday night. The doctors at the GGH declared him brought dead.

Undertrial at Repalle sub-jail

K Basavasankara Rao (56), along with 10 others, were accused in the murder case of an SC leader. They were remanded to the sub-jail at Repalle.His body was handed over to his relatives after conducting postmortem at the Guntur GGH.

